PROJECT HIVE (IEU LS)

The loan will provide direct quasi-equity financing supported by the Invest EU mandate to finance RD&I activities of an innovative Danish biopharmaceutical for advancing the development of its diversified portfolio of novel preclinical and clinical-stage peptide-based drug-candidates targeted at rare diseases, metabolic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular disorders. The Company's expertise lies in the discovery and development of next generation peptide-based therapeutics.

The financing of this project provides an additional source of supportive capital for RDI-driven European SMEs requiring non-dilutive financing options supporting significant investments required by clinical trials. The creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in Denmark will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. The European markets volatility in access to long-term funds has increased more recently, both for equity and non-dilutive commercial debt markets for risky and research-intensive companies.

The financing structure is bespoken for the investment needs and to the partnering business model of the Company, requiring specific carve-outs for this operating model. It features a long tenor and deferred interest which minimise upfront cash outflows during investment period. Most of the EIB remuneration is linked to the future success of its drug portfolio in the form of deferred interest and warrants.