Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

XEROTECH (IEU G)

Signature(s)

Montant
30 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Irlande : 30 000 000 €
Industrie : 30 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
28/11/2023 : 30 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - XEROTECH (IEU G)
Projet apparenté
TECHEU GREEN DEAL INNOVATIONS (INVESTEU VD) PL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
30 octobre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/11/2023
20220945
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
XEROTECH (IEU G)
XEROTECH LTD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
EUR 64 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Xerotech produce batteries for non-automotive machines in particular electric off-road vehicles through an innovative process developed inhouse. The project will scale up the capacity of battery pack assembly.

The aim is to contribute to support Xerotech's manufacturing capabilities to deploy modular battery solutions in the Nonroad Mobile Machinery (NRMM) space. This will enable the company to further expand it's production and reduce costs, hastening the electrification in the NRMM sector.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation is in line with the InvestEU research, development and innovation objective through deployment of technologies and processes. It is in particular aligned with Annex II (2) development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies.

 

The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.

 

The project concerns the deployment of process with patented technology which allows the decarbonisation of Non-Road Mobile Machinery (NRMM).

 

The project addresses several market failures. Imperfect competition is present in the field of the battery manufacturing supply chain, mainly served by dominant non-EU manufacturers. As well, imperfect and asymmetric information affects the Project, as the promoter is a start-up investing in innovative technology competing with established companies and technologies. Having access to EIB financing also allows the Promoter to accelerate the deployment of the technology and reach the market faster.

 

Alongside its positive climate externalities the project will support innovation in the battery supply chain.

 

EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and improve its financing conditions.

 

The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project does not require any specific environmental permits as they do not have any trade effluent or process emissions.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
27 octobre 2023
28 novembre 2023
Documents liés
01/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - XEROTECH (IEU G)
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
TECHEU GREEN DEAL INNOVATIONS (INVESTEU VD) PL

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - XEROTECH (IEU G)
Date de publication
1 Nov 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
171370516
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220945
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Irlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - XEROTECH (IEU G)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
XEROTECH (IEU G)
Fiche technique
XEROTECH (IEU G)
Projet apparenté
TECHEU GREEN DEAL INNOVATIONS (INVESTEU VD) PL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes