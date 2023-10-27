XEROTECH (IEU G)

Fiche récapitulative
Xerotech produce batteries for non-automotive machines in particular electric off-road vehicles through an innovative process developed inhouse. The project will scale up the capacity of battery pack assembly.
The aim is to contribute to support Xerotech's manufacturing capabilities to deploy modular battery solutions in the Nonroad Mobile Machinery (NRMM) space. This will enable the company to further expand it's production and reduce costs, hastening the electrification in the NRMM sector.
The operation is in line with the InvestEU research, development and innovation objective through deployment of technologies and processes. It is in particular aligned with Annex II (2) development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies.
The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.
The project concerns the deployment of process with patented technology which allows the decarbonisation of Non-Road Mobile Machinery (NRMM).
The project addresses several market failures. Imperfect competition is present in the field of the battery manufacturing supply chain, mainly served by dominant non-EU manufacturers. As well, imperfect and asymmetric information affects the Project, as the promoter is a start-up investing in innovative technology competing with established companies and technologies. Having access to EIB financing also allows the Promoter to accelerate the deployment of the technology and reach the market faster.
Alongside its positive climate externalities the project will support innovation in the battery supply chain.
EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and improve its financing conditions.
The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The project does not require any specific environmental permits as they do not have any trade effluent or process emissions.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.