TUNISIE - RELANCE ECONOMIQUE

The proposed facility (the "Facility") concerns a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan to the Republic of Tunisia to contribute to the recovery, resilience, and growth of the Tunisian economy by enhancing access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises ("MSMEs") and Mid-caps. The facility would support their investment and/or working capital needs in the post Covid-19 relaunch of the economy, while facing new challenges ranging from political uncertainty, supply chain disruptions due to the war in Ukraine and high inflation. It would contribute towards addressing the market failure of imperfect information and the obstacles to access to finance that MSMEs are confronted with. At least 70% of funds would be allocated to MSMEs, and the remainder may be available to Mid-caps. The double-intermediation structure will allow final beneficiaries to benefit from financing in local currency on a longer term than what is currently available on the Tunisian market.

The Facility is aligned with the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument's ("NDICI") geographical pillar for the neighbourhood and its development priorities with regards to prosperity as it promotes sustainable and inclusive growth, decent jobs and private sector engagement by fostering access to and effective use of financial services by MSMEs. Furthermore, the Facility would support EFSD+'s development priorities, in particular c through leveraging private sector financing, with a particular focus on MSMEs and addressing bottlenecks to private investments including loans to MSMEs. The Facility contributes to the Team Europe Initiative ("TEI") for "Jobs through trade and investment in the Southern Neighbourhood". The Facility shares the development priorities cited in the TEI for the Southern Neighbourhood that aim to foster decent job creation and inclusive economic growth through investment and inclusive entrepreneurship. The project supports the development priorities of the Renewed Partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood and its Economic and Investment Plan that aim to expand financial inclusion through investments by MSMEs.