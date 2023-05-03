ROMANIA A7 MOTORWAY - RRF CO-FINANCING

The proposed project concerns the construction of 319 km of the new A7 motorway between the towns of Ploiesti and Pascani in Eastern Romania. The Project addresses the market/network failure related to accessibility along the core TEN-T Network in the less developed regions of Nord-Est (NUTS RO21), Sud-Est (NUTS RO22) and Sud-Muntenia (NUTS RO31). The project is expected to generate economic benefits from time savings, safety improvements and vehicle operating cost reductions. The project benefits from PASU (Project Advisory Support Unit) Technical Assistance to the Managing Authority and limited support from JASPERS at project preparation. In addition to advisory support, the Bank's more favourable conditions of the EIB loan (in particular a longer maturity and lower interest than available on the market) have a significant impact on the operation. The EIB loan will partially finance the State contribution to the project alongside RRF funds of EUR 1,947m.



