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POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Montant
25 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 25 000 000 €
Services : 5 000 000 €
Industrie : 20 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
29/12/2022 : 5 000 000 €
29/12/2022 : 20 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Communiqués associés
France : dans le cadre du programme InvestEU, la BEI et GeNeuro signent un accord de crédit de 25 millions d’euros afin d’accompagner le développement d’un traitement contre le COVID long
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
8 mars 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/12/2022
20220825
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
GENEURO INNOVATION SAS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
EUR 63 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
  • Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
Description
Objectifs

The project finances the Borrower's expenditures to develop their lead product as a treatment for Long Covid. The financed R&D will be carried out in France.

The loan will finance research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to further advance the promoter's product pipeline.

Additionnalité et impact

The EIB will support the promoter, an early-stage innovative biotechnology SME specialised in neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases to develop potentially the first evidence-based treatment for Long-Covid. The project, if successful, is expected to have significant financial and broader social benefits, in terms of improved health and welfare. While the promoter does not yet have any commercial stage products, the promoter and its staff have long experience bringing innovative products through clinical trials. By supporting the promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities. Due to volatility and deterioration of the environment on the capital markets, access to equity financing is limited for innovative but risky companies such as the promoter. The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs resulting from the R&D and clinical trials carried out by the promoter. The 5 years tenor provides a sufficient time frame for the company to complete the clinical trials and to initiate the first commercial sales. Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long term financing in the form of venture debt to a highly innovative but high-risk early-stage company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the development plan of the company, the EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors and allow the company to accelerate its development.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The promoter's investments concern RDI activities to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose. As such, they would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and which does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
21 décembre 2022
29 décembre 2022
Documents liés
08/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : dans le cadre du programme InvestEU, la BEI et GeNeuro signent un accord de crédit de 25 millions d’euros afin d’accompagner le développement d’un traitement contre le COVID long

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Date de publication
8 Nov 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
164777583
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220825
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Fiche technique
POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Communiqués associés
France : dans le cadre du programme InvestEU, la BEI et GeNeuro signent un accord de crédit de 25 millions d’euros afin d’accompagner le développement d’un traitement contre le COVID long
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
France : dans le cadre du programme InvestEU, la BEI et GeNeuro signent un accord de crédit de 25 millions d’euros afin d’accompagner le développement d’un traitement contre le COVID long
Autres liens
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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