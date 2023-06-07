NOVADIP (IEU TI)

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The operation is a quasi-equity financing to Novadip, an innovative Belgian biotech developing therapies for rare genetic diseases in the field of critical size bone defects, bone non-union and other bone related diseases.
The project concerns the development of therapeutic solutions for patients suffering from critical size bone defects, including Congenital Pseudarthrosis of the Tibia (CPT), a rare and highly debilitating paediatric disease, and other bone-related conditions that can severely impact patient's quality of life and can result in amputation.
The Operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support research, development and innovation activities of the innovative company 'Novadip', a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Belgium. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. Novadip is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of advanced therapies for bone-related diseases. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Belgium and Europe's position in the field of advanced therapies, and it will help to create and retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities. Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long term financing in the form of venture debt to a highly innovative but high-risk early-stage company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the development plan of the company, the innovative EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors (such as Venture Capitals, Strategic Investors, Private Equity players, etc.) and allow the company to accelerate its development and forming strategic alliances. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB's services will verify details during the project due diligence.
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