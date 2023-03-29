VINCI CLIMATE CHANGE FUND

EIB's investment supports a Fund Manager in raising an investment fund, which will address a significant market gap with regards to climate change projects aiming at a lower carbon economy in Brazil. The Fund will invest in projects and companies predominantly active in the sectors of clean energy, water and wastewater, as well as energy efficiency.





Through an investment in the Fund, the EIB will i) address the market gap related to the scarcity of capital for generation of clean energy, access to safe water and sanitation, ii) support an experienced and impact focused Fund Manager to further build out its investment programme of commercially viable projects, iii) help attracting new investors to the Fund, and (iv) help the Fund to reach an adequate first close size and start to deploy capital on the ground. As a consequence, it addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities.





The operation will contribute to EU policy goals, meet the Bank's priority objectives in climate action and environment, and support three areas of focus of the European Commission's assistance programme (Private Sector Development, Environment and Climate Change and Energy).

It will also contribute to the European Commission's Global Gateway strategy and the European Green Deal.





The equity participation by the EIB is considered crucial to (i) achieve the target fund size of USD 400m, (ii) confirm the EIB's position as a leading fund investor in climate action and environmental sustainability projects in Latam, (iii) support the Fund Manager in attracting additional capital, expanding the investor base, notably by crowding in European DFIs and institutional investors to reach a meaningful first closing.