IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMME ITALIAN HIGHWAY NETWORK

The proposed operation aims at improving over 40% of the Italian motorway network, a key strategic infrastructure which is almost entirely on the core and comprehensive TEN-T. This network, operated by ASPI, requires to be modernised to meet the latest TEN-T regulations and Italian standards in terms of infrastructure safeguard and road safety on its entire length.

The Project focuses on the following main streams: (i) regulatory adaptation and rehabilitation of viaducts/bridges and tunnels, (ii) replacement of safety barriers, (iii) installation of anti-noise barriers, (iv) upgrade of optic fibre, installation of IT systems for security and network monitoring, lighting and security signage, and (v) installation of e-vehicle charging points.

The Project is expected to lead to a significant set of benefits, including maintenance savings, lower accident rates, abatement of noise pollution and CO2 emissions, and time saving for road users due to smart transport innovation. The project is not aimed at increasing capacity.

The Project is aligned with the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap and with the provisions of the EIB's Transport Lending Policy on interurban roads.

EIB's technical contribution has been limited to better assess and report the sustainability elements of the project. By doing so, the Bank services have contributed to raise the awareness of the promoter to a more holistic approach to the planning and programming of road rehabilitation, going beyond the economic impact of the project by taking into account its climate, environmental and social aspects.

The EIB financing will stabilize ASPI's funding sources with a longer tenor than otherwise available in the market, with a final maturity date aligned to the concession expiry date in 2038. Moreover, the EIB support to ASPI is expected to mobilize additional financing which will further underpin ASPI's efforts in their capex plan implementation with a strong signal to other lenders and the market regarding the solidity and viability of ASPI's business model, also in light of the upcoming negotiations with the Grantor for the review of the 2025-2029 regulatory period.