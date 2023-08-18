CANTABRIA PREHISTORIC MUSEUM

The project will provide state-of-the-art cultural facilities and office space for the regional public administration plus a digitalization plan benefitting visitors, researchers, and public servants. The building of the new Museum of Prehistory and Archaeology of Cantabria (MUPAC) and its urban integration will valorise Cantabria´s archaeological heritage, incorporating universal accessibility and sustainability criteria. The project is included in the main Urban Development Plans and Strategies of the city of Santander, it contributes to a number of sustainable development goals and is in line with the Bank's criteria for urban regeneration and integrated urban development. It is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions, and point (c) common interest.





The EIB is supporting the project with long-term financing to the Instituto de Finanzas de Cantabria (ICAF) as intermediary for this operation. The Bank's participation secures access to long-term financing at affordable terms, including interest rates. This helps the borrower to diversify its funding mix and extend the average life of its debt, aligning it to the economic life of the assets financed. Furthermore, the long grace period matching project implementation and the flexible drawdown conditions, are considered differentiated features of EIB financing, which will overall allow the intermediary to offer better terms to the project promoter, ultimately reducing transfers from the Regional Government.











