HELLENIC FOUNDATION FOR RESEARCH & INNOVATION 2

The Project is in line with the objectives of the European Research Area (ERA) and the national Smart Specialization Strategy. It finances R&D activities performed in public higher education institutions and research centres in Greece, addressing a clearly defined market failure, as it supports early-stage R&D for which the markets fail to provide adequate funds because of the uncertainty inherent in these activities and the knowledge spillovers that prevent from fully capturing the economic returns.

﻿The Project will provide job opportunities to young researchers and has the potential to strengthen Greece's innovation capacity, enhancing its competitiveness and economic growth, fostering the EU's

economic, social and territorial cohesion.

Both the promoter (Ministry of Development and Investments) and the beneficiary (Hellenic Foundation for Research & Innovation - "HFRI") have experience from the successful implementation of the first phase of the HFRI project in the previous years.

The EIB's financial contribution for the realisation of this project is deemed significant, as the Bank provides more advantageous terms (longer tenor, availability, grace period, etc.) vis-à-vis most lenders in the Greek market. Moreover, the Bank's support has a crowding-in effect, allowing the Greek government to complement and diversify its funding sources for the project by combining the EIB financing with the Recovery and Resilience Facility and own funds.