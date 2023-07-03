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RETAIL ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

Signature(s)

Montant
344 906 875,2 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 344 906 875,2 €
Services : 344 906 875,2 €
Date(s) de signature
30/11/2023 : 344 906 875,2 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/12/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RETAIL ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI soutient les investissements pour l’efficacité énergétique de Jerónimo Martins Polska

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
7 décembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/11/2023
20220526
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
RETAIL ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
JERONIMO MARTINS POLSKA SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 1500 million (EUR 338 million)
PLN 2000 million (EUR 451 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Services - Commerce; réparation d'automobiles et de motocycles
Description
Objectifs

The project supports energy efficiency investments in the retail stores managed by the promoter in Poland.

The aim is to improve the energy performance of the retail outlets and to reduce their energy consumption mainly through major renovations implementing several energy efficiency measures. In turn, the project will improve the environment by reducing GHG emissions.

Additionnalité et impact

The proposed operation aims to finance energy efficiency ("EE") investments in food retail stores in Poland.

In general, EE investments in buildings suffer from a chronic lack of investments and relatively high transaction costs due to their fragmentation and small size. The project is expected to deliver very good social benefits reducing GHG emissions and improving air quality, social benefits that are not fully internalized by private investors.

 

Therefore, the project will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector, contribute to REPowerEU and to the EIB's climate action objectives. The operation is expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions and fair employment creation. The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience and the application of proven technologies with limited technological risks.

 

The Promoter appreciates the financial value added provided by the EIB. The long tenor of the EIB loan (8) is well in line with the economic life of the underlying assets and it is perfectly suited to finance investments with long payback period such as the energy efficiency measures implemented by the promoter. The funding of similar scale and maturities is hardly available on the Polish loan market. Customised terms such as flexible drawdown over the long availability period are of value to the Promoter because of the multiannual Project's implementation period. In addition, the EIB has helped the Promoter to request EIB's technical support through the ELENA TA facility to improve the technical preparation, monitoring and enhance the impact of the operation once fully implemented. 


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will contribute to energy efficiency and thus reduce CO2 and air pollution emissions. It will support the implementation of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU. Implementation will take place in existing stores without changing the scope and would therefore most likely not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The EIB will nevertheless review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments could fall under Annex II of EIA Directive, as well as the compliance with applicable EU environmental legislation. The works are deemed to have minor negative environmental impacts during the renovation process that are expected to be mitigated by proper works management. If applicable, works related to asbestos removal must be performed in accordance with the existing regulations for asbestos removal and disposal.

As a private company the promoter is not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
3 juillet 2023
30 novembre 2023
Documents liés
08/12/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RETAIL ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI soutient les investissements pour l’efficacité énergétique de Jerónimo Martins Polska

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RETAIL ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
Date de publication
8 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
170609787
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220526
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
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Related public register
08/12/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RETAIL ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
RETAIL ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
Fiche technique
RETAIL ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI soutient les investissements pour l’efficacité énergétique de Jerónimo Martins Polska

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI soutient les investissements pour l’efficacité énergétique de Jerónimo Martins Polska
Autres liens
Related public register
08/12/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RETAIL ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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