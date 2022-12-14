AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA

The project will finance the RDI activities related to applied research and experimental development for Integrated Circuits organic substrates, including the construction of a new research competence centre in Leoben- Hinterberg (AUT), which will incorporate prototyping and pilot line, and a small scale production line. This will be in support of accelerating the transition to High Performance Computers (Servers) in need of rising computing power, high performing smaller chipset, as well as to support the "Chips for Europe" initiative (under the European Chips Act programme) by attracting new investments to flourish new advanced applications from innovative start-ups.

The operation grants the promoter long-term funding at favourable terms, drawdown flexibility and length of the availability period, supporting the promoter to maintain and increase its innovation activities, with wider economic benefits, thereby attracting more funding from private lenders (crowd-in effect). In particular, the Bank's contribution to the promoter's funding diversification is considered a key benefit for the promoter.