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CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE III

Signature(s)

Montant
790 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Czechia : 790 000 000 €
Énergie : 790 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
12/12/2022 : 790 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE III
Communiqués associés
Tchéquie : la BEI accorde un prêt record de 790 millions d’EUR pour financer la modernisation du réseau de distribution de ČEZ et le raccordement de nouvelles sources d’énergie renouvelables

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
30 septembre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 12/12/2022
20220496
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE III
CEZ DISTRIBUCE AS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 790 million
EUR 1057 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

An investment programme for CEZ Distribuce's electricity distribution network in the Czech Republic over the period 2023-2024. The programme includes investments in the reinforcement and refurbishment of medium- and low-voltage networks.

The project will allow the Promoter to maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply and to integrate renewable energy sources.

Additionnalité et impact

The programme comprises investments in the electricity distribution network in the Czech Republic over the period 2023-2024.

It addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets and planned development, including automation and tele-control.

The programme contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply by reducing the risk of black outs, and it contributes to the integration of low-carbon generation and thus reduces carbon and air pollution externalities.

The investments contribute to achieving EU and national targets, as set out in the 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan of Czechia. 

100% of the programme will benefit Cohesion regions in the Czech Republic.

Long tenor and flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) provided by the Bank will help the Promoter achieve the investment objectives. The project has excellent economic rate of return and social benefit and generates additional employment in construction. The capacity of the promoter is considered appropriate for the proposed project. The financing will have also an important signalling effect in times when energy company face significant financing needs.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental consequences. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
26/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE III
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Tchéquie : la BEI accorde un prêt record de 790 millions d’EUR pour financer la modernisation du réseau de distribution de ČEZ et le raccordement de nouvelles sources d’énergie renouvelables

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE III
Date de publication
26 Nov 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159164087
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220496
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Tchéquie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE III
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE III
Fiche technique
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE III
Communiqués associés
Tchéquie : la BEI accorde un prêt record de 790 millions d’EUR pour financer la modernisation du réseau de distribution de ČEZ et le raccordement de nouvelles sources d’énergie renouvelables

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Tchéquie : la BEI accorde un prêt record de 790 millions d’EUR pour financer la modernisation du réseau de distribution de ČEZ et le raccordement de nouvelles sources d’énergie renouvelables
Autres liens
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE III

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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