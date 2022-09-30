CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE III

The programme comprises investments in the electricity distribution network in the Czech Republic over the period 2023-2024.

It addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets and planned development, including automation and tele-control.

The programme contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply by reducing the risk of black outs, and it contributes to the integration of low-carbon generation and thus reduces carbon and air pollution externalities.

The investments contribute to achieving EU and national targets, as set out in the 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan of Czechia.

100% of the programme will benefit Cohesion regions in the Czech Republic.

Long tenor and flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) provided by the Bank will help the Promoter achieve the investment objectives. The project has excellent economic rate of return and social benefit and generates additional employment in construction. The capacity of the promoter is considered appropriate for the proposed project. The financing will have also an important signalling effect in times when energy company face significant financing needs.