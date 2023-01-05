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TYCHY SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Montant
44 749 737,11 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 44 749 737,11 €
Transports : 11 187 434,28 €
Aménagement urbain : 33 562 302,83 €
Date(s) de signature
15/06/2023 : 11 187 434,28 €
15/06/2023 : 33 562 302,83 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TYCHY SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Projet apparenté
SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
7 décembre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/06/2023
20220468
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TYCHY SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
CITY OF TYCHY
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 200 million (EUR 43 million)
PLN 618 million (EUR 132 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will support investment programme implemented by the City of Tychy (Poland). It will focus on urban development and infrastructure modernisation. The loan will be signed under the operation: SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME (2021-0206).

The municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the development strategy of the City of Tychy, contributing to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project will support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Tychy in the period 2022-2027. The Project will contribute to the City's integrated urban development, through investments in the areas of public infrastructure, environmental protection, urban transport and mobility, as well as energy efficiency. 

The proposed investment programme is embedded in the City's Development Strategy, its 'Environmental Programme for 2022-2025 with a perspective to 2029', the City's Adaptation Plan to Climate Change, and the City's Mobility Policy. The Project will address environmental and climate externalities, social inclusion, deficiencies in urban transport and mobility, education and social care systems.

The City of Tychy is located in Silesia region, classified as a less developed region, thus, the Project contributes to the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. It is also expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objective.

The flexible and long-term EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs. It further allows the City to invest its own funds and available EU funding and may play a pivotal role in enabling access to EU grants (including under the Just Transition Mechanism). 

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The EIB will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes, which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation, as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental Policy Statement.

The Promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
5 janvier 2023
15 juin 2023
Documents liés
11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TYCHY SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TYCHY SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Date de publication
11 Jan 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
157544916
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220468
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TYCHY SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
TYCHY SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Fiche technique
TYCHY SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Projet apparenté
SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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