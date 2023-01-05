TYCHY SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

The Project will support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Tychy in the period 2022-2027. The Project will contribute to the City's integrated urban development, through investments in the areas of public infrastructure, environmental protection, urban transport and mobility, as well as energy efficiency.

The proposed investment programme is embedded in the City's Development Strategy, its 'Environmental Programme for 2022-2025 with a perspective to 2029', the City's Adaptation Plan to Climate Change, and the City's Mobility Policy. The Project will address environmental and climate externalities, social inclusion, deficiencies in urban transport and mobility, education and social care systems.

The City of Tychy is located in Silesia region, classified as a less developed region, thus, the Project contributes to the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. It is also expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objective.

The flexible and long-term EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs. It further allows the City to invest its own funds and available EU funding and may play a pivotal role in enabling access to EU grants (including under the Just Transition Mechanism).