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NORTHVOLT ETT EXPANSION-LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLAN

Signature(s)

Montant
942 599 817,92 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Suède : 942 599 817,92 €
Industrie : 942 599 817,92 €
Date(s) de signature
21/12/2023 : 36 419 921,7 €
22/12/2023 : 44 180 350,18 €
21/12/2023 : 45 524 902,12 €
22/12/2023 : 362 877 619,52 €
22/12/2023 : 453 597 024,4 €
Autres liens
Related public register
31/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHVOLT ETT EXPANSION-LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLAN
Communiqués associés
Suède : la BEI accorde un financement de plus de 1 milliard d’USD à Northvolt pour son usine de batteries

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
27 décembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 21/12/2023
20220461
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
NORTHVOLT ETT EXPANSION-LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLAN
NORTHVOLT AB
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 1039 million (EUR 941 million)
USD 8098 million (EUR 7333 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Design, construction, commissioning, ramp-up and operation of an innovative large-scale vertically integrated lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility with a capacity of 42 GWh, together with an upstream cathode active materials plant and a battery cell recycling facility. The production is intended for the supply of European automotive manufacturers for premium electric vehicle models currently under development. The Project is located at the Northvolt Ett site in Skellefteå in northern Sweden.

The objective of the Project is to make a substantial contribution to the development of a competitive EU-based battery industry. The Project can be considered a key enabler for the development of the European EV industry.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project is eligible under the Bank's policy objective "Innovation, digital and human capital - IDHC" as it concerns the implementation in Europe of an innovative advanced manufacturing technology for the production of cutting-edge li-ion battery cells.


The Project makes a substantial contribution to the development of the EU-based battery industry, for which it can be considered a key enabler. The project caters for the transition to e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in Europe for EV Batteries with cutting-edge battery cells, thereby supporting the competitiveness of the EU automotive industry.


Due to its enabling character for the transition to e-mobility the Project fully contributes to Climate Action (mitigation) objective and a small part of the project to environmental sustainability - circular economy. It meets the objectives of the Green Deal Industrial Plan proposed by the European Commission.


The operation qualifies for InvestEU eligibility under the following main policy priority areas:

SIW:

1.1.6 Modernisation and decarbonisation of industry

(a)       decarbonisation investments in industries, in particular transport, aiming at significant reduction or avoidance of GHG emissions; and

(c)       investments in assets enabling the flow of low-carbon energy.


Europe must master the de-carbonisation of its transport sector. This passes through the transformation of its automotive industry from supplying vehicles running on carbon fuels to vehicles running on electricity. This, in turn, requires the build-up of a European battery industry. Europe lags in the industrialisation of battery technologies and the related know-how.

The Project addresses these failures. In addition, the Project

(a) has the nature of a public good for that the operator or company cannot capture sufficient financial benefits (knowledge dissemination through technology transfer and education and skills of the local labour, and a lasting specialised infrastructure being made available at no or negligible cost);

(b) generates externalities which the operator or company cannot internalise, such as climate mitigation.


The Project will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns. The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive battery technology. The Project will lead to important knowledge transfer to Europe. It will deploy advanced manufacturing activities and related skilled jobs in Europe. The Project will furthermore help create the conditions for the deployment of e-mobility, and the development of a cleaner and more sustainable transport system in Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits) on the roads.


The proposed non-recourse structure is innovative for this type of Project, traditionally financed through corporate loans by commercial banks at sponsors' level. EIB's capability to appraise and structure the Project with unmatched terms and conditions on the commercial market would bring significant added value to the Promoter. EIB will not only close a large financing gap but also crowd-in other financiers. The increased risk profile of the loan beyond what the Bank traditionally regards as acceptable can be considered thanks to Invest EU protection.


The operation would not be carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The Project concerns capital investments for the production of active battery materials and battery cells for lithium-ion batteries as well as recycling battery materials. These fall under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental, operation health and safety issues including environmental authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
3 mai 2023
21 décembre 2023
Documents liés
31/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHVOLT ETT EXPANSION-LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Suède : la BEI accorde un financement de plus de 1 milliard d’USD à Northvolt pour son usine de batteries

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHVOLT ETT EXPANSION-LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLAN
Date de publication
31 Jan 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
162768074
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220461
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
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31/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHVOLT ETT EXPANSION-LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLAN
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NORTHVOLT ETT EXPANSION-LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLAN
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NORTHVOLT ETT EXPANSION-LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLAN
Communiqués associés
Suède : la BEI accorde un financement de plus de 1 milliard d’USD à Northvolt pour son usine de batteries

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Communiqués associés
Suède : la BEI accorde un financement de plus de 1 milliard d’USD à Northvolt pour son usine de batteries
Autres liens
Related public register
31/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHVOLT ETT EXPANSION-LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLAN

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