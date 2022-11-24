KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI II

The RDI activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of developments in the fields of elevators, escalators, auto-walks, automatic doors as well as intelligent technologies and solutions for people flow. These RDI activities generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading.





The Promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.





The project will have important positive knowledge spillovers through R&D cooperation with industrial and academic partners, R&D cooperation with upstream suppliers, and inter-group mobility of highly skilled staff and R&D personnel. The project also contributes to increasing the technological competence and leadership of the European elevator and related sectors.





Positive environmental spillovers through the development and manufacturing of products that help improve the energy efficiency of the buildings where they will find application.





The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible financial benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's RDI investment implementation. The loan's long tenor combined with flexible disbursement and repayment terms, features not to the same extent available from commercial banks or debt capital markets, are well suited for the project's projected cash flows. The loan is expected to provide positive signalling effect to other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and implementation.