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BRNO DISTRICT HEATING AND BIOMASS

Signature(s)

Montant
75 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Czechia : 75 000 000 €
Énergie : 75 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
17/05/2023 : 75 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
25/05/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BRNO DISTRICT HEATING AND BIOMASS
Communiqués associés
Tchéquie : la BEI accorde 75 millions d’EUR à l’appui du chauffage durable

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 mai 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 17/05/2023
20220386
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BRNO DISTRICT HEATING AND BIOMASS
TEPLARNY BRNO AS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 75 million
EUR 164 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the upgrade of the heat generation and distribution system in the City of Brno, including construction of a new biomass combined heat and power (CHP) unit.

The aim is to increase the heat production from renewable fuel through construction of a biomass CHP unit, decrease network losses through the modernisation of the grid and elimination of steam pipelines and connect new customers.

Additionnalité et impact

EIB financing will allow the promoter to construct a new biomass CHP unit, and refurbish and extend the district heating network. The project will increase the share of renewable energy sources in Czechia's heating sector, which is currently at 23.5% and the 2020 National energy and climate plan expects to reach 30.7% by 2030.

The financing of this project will contribute to Bank's priority objectives on energy, climate action and cohesion priority regions. Such investment is crucial to improve security, energy efficiency and flexibility of heat supply and meet demand for heat. The project addresses several market failures: Low-carbon projects reduce carbon externalities, they contribute also towards security of supply by reducing dependency on imported fossil fuels. Security of supply can be considered as a public good.

The financial value added provided by the EIB loan includes attractive pricing, long maturity and flexible drawdown conditions. The tenor of the EIB loan is in line with the economic life of the underlying assets and will provide sufficient financial capacity to implement the project and retain healthy financial condition of the borrower. The project has excellent economic justification and generates additional employment in construction. The capacity of the promoter is considered appropriate for the proposed project.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Some schemes of the investment programme may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessemnt (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental aspects of the programme will be appropriately assessed as part of the EIB's appraisal process. As the Project includes the investment in a biomass-fired CHP unit among other schemes, the assessment will concern also the sustainability of biomass.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EU, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as the Directive 92/13/EEC and/or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
3 novembre 2022
17 mai 2023
Documents liés
25/05/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BRNO DISTRICT HEATING AND BIOMASS
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Tchéquie : la BEI accorde 75 millions d’EUR à l’appui du chauffage durable

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BRNO DISTRICT HEATING AND BIOMASS
Date de publication
25 May 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159134066
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220386
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Tchéquie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
25/05/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BRNO DISTRICT HEATING AND BIOMASS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BRNO DISTRICT HEATING AND BIOMASS
Fiche technique
BRNO DISTRICT HEATING AND BIOMASS
Communiqués associés
Tchéquie : la BEI accorde 75 millions d’EUR à l’appui du chauffage durable

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Communiqués associés
Tchéquie : la BEI accorde 75 millions d’EUR à l’appui du chauffage durable
Autres liens
Related public register
25/05/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BRNO DISTRICT HEATING AND BIOMASS

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