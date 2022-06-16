P-CAM COMMERCIAL DEMO PLANT (IEU GT)

The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's "Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.





The project concerns the first full-scale production of an innovative process to produce pCAM, a material that is used in electric vehicle batteries. The production process utilises two novel processing steps which reduce the carbon intensity, improve safety and reduce cost of manufacturing pCAM. The process is unique in that it can operate on both primary raw material call MHP (mixed hydroxide precipitate) and secondary waste battery material (black mass). The process is capable of operating on 100% black mass.





The Bank provides the Promoter with high risk debt financing in order to support the commercialization of its innovation (first full commercial scale plant). This type of financing is difficult to access for innovators with a limited track record. The EIB's contribution helps provide both diversification with regard to the promoter's funding mix and a longer maturity.





Thanks to the GTT financing, the promoter is able to achieve an adequate equity/debt mix and crowd-in private investors. Having access to EIB financing also allows the Promoter to accelerate the deployment of his innovation and reach the market faster.