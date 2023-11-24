CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II

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The project concerns the modernisation of the public health service infrastructure of the Autonomous Community of Castilla y León (Spain). More specifically, it will finance the construction, renovation and or extension of several hospitals and outpatient centres, as well as the acquisition of related medical equipment.
The aim is to modernise the health estate and upgrade service delivery, in line with the EIB's primary objective of "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health). The project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.
The European Investment Bank (EIB), in partnership with Comunidad Autónoma de Castilla y León (CACL), will support CACL's efforts to improve the level of service in the regional public health system. To this end, the EIB will finance the construction of a new hospital, coupled with renovation and modernization works in existing hospitals, and the acquisition of medical equipment (the Project).
The Project is aligned with EIB's Health Policy objectives and with the Urban Agenda for the European Union. Moreover, it aims to contribute to the priority objective of the European Commission to "make public health systems more cost-effective, equitable and sustainable."
This Project will contribute directly to promote progress towards multiple Sustainable Development Goals, comprising good health and well-being; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; and sustainable cities and communities.
This Project will generate positive externalities and economic benefits through the provision of improved healthcare services including enhanced preparedness to respond to increasing demand for care by an ageing population, potential future health emergencies, and the reduction of energy consumption that benefits the society and the broader economy.
The availability of long-term finance for health infrastructure at affordable interest rates is a key contribution of the EIB, considering the very long-term nature of the investment and its positive impact on overall project cost.
The EIB loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the projects.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, though the project might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC as well as the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospitals and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. The EIB will encourage the promoter to take into account the circular economy principles during the project development and future operation.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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