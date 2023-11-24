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CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Montant
120 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 120 000 000 €
Santé : 120 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
24/05/2024 : 120 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et la Junte de Castille et León signent un prêt de 120 millions d’euros visant à financer la rénovation d’hôpitaux et de centres de santé publique dans cinq provinces de la région
Projet apparenté
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
25 septembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/05/2024
20220360
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE CASTILLA Y LEON
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 175 million
EUR 356 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the modernisation of the public health service infrastructure of the Autonomous Community of Castilla y León (Spain). More specifically, it will finance the construction, renovation and or extension of several hospitals and outpatient centres, as well as the acquisition of related medical equipment.

The aim is to modernise the health estate and upgrade service delivery, in line with the EIB's primary objective of "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health). The project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

Additionnalité et impact

The European Investment Bank (EIB), in partnership with Comunidad Autónoma de Castilla y León (CACL), will support CACL's efforts to improve the level of service in the regional public health system. To this end, the EIB will finance the construction of a new hospital, coupled with renovation and modernization works in existing hospitals, and the acquisition of medical equipment (the Project).

 

The Project is aligned with EIB's Health Policy objectives and with the Urban Agenda for the European Union. Moreover, it aims to contribute to the priority objective of the European Commission to "make public health systems more cost-effective, equitable and sustainable."

 

This Project will contribute directly to promote progress towards multiple Sustainable Development Goals, comprising good health and well-being; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; and sustainable cities and communities.

 

This Project will generate positive externalities and economic benefits through the provision of improved healthcare services including enhanced preparedness to respond to increasing demand for care by an ageing population, potential future health emergencies, and the reduction of energy consumption that benefits the society and the broader economy.

 

The availability of long-term finance for health infrastructure at affordable interest rates is a key contribution of the EIB, considering the very long-term nature of the investment and its positive impact on overall project cost.

 

The EIB loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the projects. 


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, though the project might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC as well as the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospitals and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. The EIB will encourage the promoter to take into account the circular economy principles during the project development and future operation.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
24 novembre 2023
24 mai 2024
Documents liés
05/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et la Junte de Castille et León signent un prêt de 120 millions d’euros visant à financer la rénovation d’hôpitaux et de centres de santé publique dans cinq provinces de la région

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Date de publication
5 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169774125
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220360
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Fiche technique
CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et la Junte de Castille et León signent un prêt de 120 millions d’euros visant à financer la rénovation d’hôpitaux et de centres de santé publique dans cinq provinces de la région
Projet apparenté
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et la Junte de Castille et León signent un prêt de 120 millions d’euros visant à financer la rénovation d’hôpitaux et de centres de santé publique dans cinq provinces de la région
Autres liens
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II
Projet apparenté
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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