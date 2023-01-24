JOO GROUP - GREEN LOAN

Given the focus of the operation on the construction of new and affordable high energy performance residential buildings, the underlying investments will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector (energy efficiency and renewable energy) and the EIB's climate action objectives. Finland has implemented the Nearly-Zero Energy Building standard. However, the building construction norms are not yet aligned with Net-Zero standard, and there is room for further efficiency improvements. This operation will contribute to the achievement of Finland's Integrated Energy and Climate Plan targets.

Through energy savings, energy efficiency projects reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, increase comfort, air quality in the buildings, and reduce dependency on energy imports, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.

The project has a good Economic Rate of Return and will generate good social benefit.

In addition with the sub-projects in Tampere and Turku, the project will contribute to Cohesion policy objective.

The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible financial benefit, positively contributing to the implementation of the Promoter's investment pipeline of energy efficient buildings. The EIB loan will diversify the borrower's funding sources and provide a loan tenor for senior unsecured financing, which is not available from commercial sources. The EIB loan's flexible disbursement features provide further benefit to the Promoter in sequencing construction related cash outflows in optimal manner. The Bank's support would have a positive signalling effect to other financiers, crowding-in other debt financing to this project as well as to other growth capex financing needs of the Promoter. The EIB loan is subordinated to the Borrower's senior secured financing.



