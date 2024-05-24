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HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL

Signature(s)

Montant
400 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Finlande : 400 000 000 €
Transports : 400 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
24/04/2025 : 150 000 000 €
7/03/2025 : 250 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
12/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The Kruunusillat project assessment of overall sustainability
Related public register
23/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
29/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The impact of climate change preparation for the Kruunusillat project
Related public register
12/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Communiqués associés
Finlande : Helsinki se dote d’une nouvelle ligne de tramway et d’un dépôt grâce à un financement de 400 millions d’euros de la BEI

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 mars 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 07/03/2025
20220314
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
CITY OF HELSINKI
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 400 million
EUR 998 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the construction of the Crown Bridges light rail line in the City of Helsinki, the construction of a new depot and the acquisition of related rolling stock and ancillary works relating to the light rail line. The Crown Bridges light rail will connect the suburbs of Laajasalo, Korkeasaari and Kalasatama to Helsinki city centre. It will also provide a new route for cyclists and pedestrians.

The aim is to support investments in sustainable urban public transport. The new light rail line will provide a direct and segregated link to the city centre, which will reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions (transport externalities) as well as travel times.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the extension of the existing tram system in the city of Helsinki, including depot infrastructure, rolling stock acquisition and associated works and systems. 

The Project complies with the Bank's Paris Alignment criteria as defined in the CBR (Climate Bank Roadmap) and is fully consistent with the EIB Transport Lending Policy. The Project's contribution to the Bank's climate action (CA) and environmental sustainability (ES) objective is 100% of the total cost.


The Project is expected to increase accessibility to the public transport network and the quality of trams services, which in turn is expected to reduce negative externalities of road traffic, improve air quality and reduce GHG emissions from transport in Helsinki. 


The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrowers with diversification of their funding sources. 



Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The promoter's environmental management capacity to apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to the EU environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU), EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive under which the environmental Competent Authority decides case-by-case whether a formal EIA is required. Compliance with the relevant Directives will also be further assessed during project appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold; namely Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
24 mai 2024
7 mars 2025
Documents liés
12/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The Kruunusillat project assessment of overall sustainability
23/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
29/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
11/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The impact of climate change preparation for the Kruunusillat project
12/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Finlande : Helsinki se dote d’une nouvelle ligne de tramway et d’un dépôt grâce à un financement de 400 millions d’euros de la BEI

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The Kruunusillat project assessment of overall sustainability
Date de publication
12 Jun 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
178408584
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220314
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Finlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Date de publication
23 May 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
214018735
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220314
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Finlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
Date de publication
29 May 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
171223237
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220314
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Finlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The impact of climate change preparation for the Kruunusillat project
Date de publication
11 Jun 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
178409907
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220314
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Finlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Date de publication
12 Jun 2024
Langue
finlandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
178417643
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220314
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Finlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
12/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The Kruunusillat project assessment of overall sustainability
Related public register
23/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
29/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The impact of climate change preparation for the Kruunusillat project
Related public register
12/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
Fiche technique
HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
Communiqués associés
Finlande : Helsinki se dote d’une nouvelle ligne de tramway et d’un dépôt grâce à un financement de 400 millions d’euros de la BEI

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Finlande : Helsinki se dote d’une nouvelle ligne de tramway et d’un dépôt grâce à un financement de 400 millions d’euros de la BEI
Autres liens
Related public register
12/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The Kruunusillat project assessment of overall sustainability
Related public register
23/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
29/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - The impact of climate change preparation for the Kruunusillat project
Related public register
12/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL - Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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