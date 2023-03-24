TB BARCELONA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT

The project consists of the acquisition of 92 electric buses and charging infrastructure to be operated in the city of Barcelona by the municipal operator Transports de Barcelona S.A. The project is aligned with the Metropolitan Urban Mobility Plan 2019-2024 of Barcelona which envisages an increased share of electric and hybrid buses in the metropolitan bus fleet. The project generates good economic and social benefits, improving reliability and availability of public transport services potentially reducing the use of private cars in the city and thus minimizing transport externalities including noise, pollution and CO2 emissions. Overall, after completion the project is expected to serve around 27 million passengers per year. In addition, the project is rated as having a "Significant Impact" on Gender Equality Tag.





The terms and conditions offered are not matched by other financiers. For example, having available the funds during the long project implementation period or offering a long tenor in line with the economic life of the busses. These features will allow the Borrower to maintain a sound and balanced financial structure. In addition, providing flexible financial conditions, will allow the Borrower to improve its financial efficiency, directly reducing transfers from the public administration.



