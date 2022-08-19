IZICAP (IDGF)

Izicap is a French FinTech SME offering a payment card-linked loyalty solution targeting small merchants operating local, physical stores. The project supports the Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (IDHC) policy objective by supporting an innovative start-up that provides small merchants, which have been severely hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an affordable solution that enables them to retain their customers (i.e. individual consumers) and better resist to large retail groups. The project generates significant positive RDI externalities through the application of the technology in various industries and through knowledge spill-overs to customer SMBs and partners (acquirers, card schemes). The project is therefore strengthening the EU's market position in the context of payment value-added services and customer loyalty and enhancing the competition in this field. EIB's venture debt financing combines a 3-year availability period associated with a long-term maturity date and a bullet repayment so the Borrower can focus on sustainable growth by deploying

its technological and commercial roadmap prior to an equity round expected in 2023. This financing is expected to support the company in maintaining its competitive edge while creating a financial catalyst effect by setting solid grounds in view of a future equity round.