PGE ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

The programme comprises the expansion and modernisation of the electricity distribution network of PGE Dystrybucja in Eastern Poland. Some of the programme schemes are located in Cohesion Priority Regions. The programme is expected to deliver economic benefits over the financial return, in particular by addressing market failures linked to negative environmental externalities (reducing GHG emissions from power generation by connecting renewables and, indirectly, from mobility), increased energy efficiency from installing smart meters, and the supply of public goods (security of power supply). The operation is expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions, good employment creation and governance arrangements.





The Promoter appreciates the financial value added provided by the EIB. The long tenor of the EIB loan (18) is well in line with the economic life of the underlying electricity distribution assets and it is perfectly suited to finance investments with long payback period such as the Project implemented by PGE Dystrybucja. The funding of similar maturities is not available on the Polish bond and loan market. Customised terms such as flexible drawdown over the long availability period and the availability of local currency (PLN) funding are of value to the Promoter because of the multiannual Project's implementation period and PLN cash-flows. The EIB involvement will send a strong signalling effect to the commercial banks operating in Poland and other stakeholders that EIB is standing by to support the decarbonisation of the Polish energy sector.