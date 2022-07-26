WEST AFRICA RURAL ELECTRIFICATION EXPANSION

Fiche récapitulative
Installation of mini-grids in Nigeria.
The operation would support the implementation of commercial and industrial (C&I) solar rooftop / hybrid mini-grids and solar water irrigation pumps in Nigeria. The operation is aligned with the EIB's priorities on sustainable energy and climate change. It will contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 7 - Affordable and clean energy and SDG 13 - climate action. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources and addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon dioxide and other air pollution.
The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that help to mitigate climate change. It is expected that a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required for some but not all investments. Regardless, Husk will be required to perform an assessment of environmental and social risks for each project, and follow through the environmental and social performance during project implementation For investments subject to an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) or biodiversity assessment as defined by national legislation, Husk shall ensure that the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is carried out and that the public consultation is undertaken in accordance with national legislation and in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social (E&S) standards Husk will be required to enhance the existing environmental & social policy in place and establish an appropriate management system to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. Nonetheless, the Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the Promoter to ensure the projects' compliance with national environmental, social and biodiversity regulations, as well as with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives (i.e. EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive 2018/2001).
The Bank will require the company to ensure that all sub-projects are implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
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