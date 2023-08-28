COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY II

The project supports the activities of the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) Association, a proven knowledge sharing and training platform aimed at fostering the cooperation among scientists across Europe. It is in line with the 'excellence' and 'widening participation' objectives of the EU's Horizon Europe research funding programme. COST activities promote professional opportunities for participating researchers and have the potential to enhance Europe's innovation capacity, and therefore its competitiveness and economic growth.





The EIB financing will alleviate cashflow shortages during the implementation of network activities which arise from the grant conditions which stipulate a maximum amount of pre-financing and interim payments for the implementation of those activities and will therefore contribute to accelerate the implementation of the project.