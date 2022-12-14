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RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA

Signature(s)

Montant
2 300 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 2 300 000 000 €
Transports : 2 300 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
14/02/2024 : 100 000 000 €
16/12/2022 : 200 000 000 €
13/03/2023 : 300 000 000 €
23/11/2023 : 500 000 000 €
8/02/2023 : 500 000 000 €
13/04/2026 : 700 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Documenti procedura di Valutazione Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatti Ambientale - Lotto 3
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4b
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotti 1-2
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4a
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 5
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 6
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
Communiqués associés
Italie : InvestEU - 3,4 milliards d’EUR d’appui à la modernisation de la ligne ferroviaire Palerme-Catane

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
21 novembre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/12/2022
20220194
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
RETE FERROVIARIA ITALIANA SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 2600 million
EUR 7630 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the upgrade of 178 km of the Palermo-Catania railway line (between Fiumetorto and Bicocca), which is part of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean TEN-T Corridor. The project connects the northern and eastern coastal urban areas of Sicily with internal parts of the region. The final objective is the construction of an electrified double track railway with an increase in design speed and capacity. The EIB financing will be provided both through direct lending to the Italian State and Linked Risk Sharing operations with acceptable financial institutions, aiming at counter-guaranteeing advance payment and performance bonds that financial institutions will provide to the procurement authority (Rete Ferroviaria Italiana) in reference to contractors' obligations for the project construction contracts.

The project is expected to increase the quality of rail services in Sicily, a less-developed region in southern Italy, as well as promote travel by rail, enhance sustainable transport and contribute to reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and therefore to climate change mitigation in line with EU objectives. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) "projects for developing less-developed regions" and point (c) "projects of common interest" of the Treaty on the functioning of the European Union. The project will also contribute to meeting the Bank's climate action target.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of the upgrade of 178 km of the Palermo-Catania rail line, which is part of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean TEN-T Corridor, connecting the northern and eastern coastal urban areas of Sicily, with higher population density, with internal parts of the region.

The Project, located in Sicily (a less developed region), is expected to reduce journey times and consequently strengthen socio-economic dynamism as well as contributing to the improved accessibility of both urban areas as well as areas of the region far from the coast.

The shift of passenger and freight traffic to rail addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such as the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, or environmental externalities such as noise, pollution and CO2 emissions.

The project is expected to be 100% eligible under Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

The EIB financing is an innovative combination of a funding instrument (Investment Loan) to the State with a guarantee product (Linked Risk Sharing) to financial intermediaries issuing project guarantees (performance and advance payment bonds) and taking risk on private counterparties (project contractors), for the benefit of the timely construction of a large-scale infrastructure project in line with EU key priorities. As such, the EIB financing is an absolute novelty on the market. The project therefore addresses market failures by supporting financial intermediaries in providing guarantees to the project promoter, covering the contractors' performance risk in respect of the construction works.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The design was developed in six different functional lots. Each of the six project lots fell within the scope of Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU). The competent authority issued environmental decisions for all six project lots. The environmental decisions identify appropriate mitigation measures for environmental impacts during construction and operations. The residual negative impacts during construction and operations of the project, considering the planned mitigation measures, are acceptable. Following an assessment of impacts on Natura 2000 sites close to each lot of the project alignment, it was concluded that the project is not likely to have significant effects on the identified sites. The project will significantly improve the rail connection between Palermo and Catania and is expected to result in modal shift from road and to rail with the corresponding environmental benefits in terms of reduction of noise, GHG emissions and pollution. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control.

The Promoter is subject to the EU procurement rules for the utilities sector, in particular Directive 2014/25/EU, which requires, for contracts over certain thresholds, a prior call for competition and publication in the EU Official Journal (OJEU) of the contract and award notices. The project is implemented through a number of contracts covering the implementation of the six lots. Each lot has/will have a main design and build contract (civil works, electrification and signalling). ERTMS will be implemented under a separate contract covering the whole section from Fiumetorto to Bicocca. For contracts over the relevant thresholds, OJEU notices have been/will be issued.

Commentaires

Total Project Costs include EIB estimation of interests on the EIB loan during the construction period as well as technical and financial contingencies.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
14 décembre 2022
16 décembre 2022
Documents liés
06/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Documenti procedura di Valutazione Impatto Ambientale
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatti Ambientale - Lotto 3
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4b
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotti 1-2
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4a
08/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 5
08/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 6
21/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : InvestEU - 3,4 milliards d’EUR d’appui à la modernisation de la ligne ferroviaire Palerme-Catane

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Documenti procedura di Valutazione Impatto Ambientale
Date de publication
6 Dec 2022
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
164963804
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220194
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatti Ambientale - Lotto 3
Date de publication
7 Dec 2022
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
165022165
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220194
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4b
Date de publication
7 Dec 2022
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
165012417
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220194
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotti 1-2
Date de publication
7 Dec 2022
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
165010570
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220194
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4a
Date de publication
7 Dec 2022
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
165023004
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220194
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 5
Date de publication
8 Dec 2022
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
165043297
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220194
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 6
Date de publication
8 Dec 2022
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
165048981
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220194
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
Date de publication
21 Dec 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159045431
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220194
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Documenti procedura di Valutazione Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatti Ambientale - Lotto 3
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4b
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotti 1-2
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4a
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 5
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 6
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
Fiche technique
RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
Communiqués associés
Italie : InvestEU - 3,4 milliards d’EUR d’appui à la modernisation de la ligne ferroviaire Palerme-Catane

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : InvestEU - 3,4 milliards d’EUR d’appui à la modernisation de la ligne ferroviaire Palerme-Catane
Autres liens
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Documenti procedura di Valutazione Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatti Ambientale - Lotto 3
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4b
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotti 1-2
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4a
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 5
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 6
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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