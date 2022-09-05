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BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II

Signature(s)

Montant
69 940 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Roumanie : 69 940 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 69 940 000 €
Date(s) de signature
19/12/2022 : 10 000 000 €
20/06/2025 : 29 940 000 €
14/06/2023 : 30 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Projet apparenté
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
5 septembre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/12/2022
20220183
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 2
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 80 million
EUR 142 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the financing of the 4th phase of Bucharest Sector 2's thermal rehabilitation programme to improve energy efficiency in residential buildings located in Bucharest Sector 2.

The project will improve the energy efficiency of 428 buildings (16 688 apartments) located in Bucharest Sector 2 and focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall, roofs and cellar insulation), window replacement, improvements in the heating and domestic hot water systems and replacement of indoor lighting located in common spaces.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation finances the renovation of multi-apartment buildings in Sector 2 municipality of Bucharest. The operation addresses the investment gap in the energy efficient renovation of multi-apartment buildings in Romania, a sector that is suffering from sub-optimal investment flows due to the presence of persistent market failures (asymmetric information and split incentives). Residential buildings represent about 33% of the final energy consumption in Romania, being the biggest consumer. The EIB involvement, including at origination stage through financing and technical advice, will provide to Sector 2 the necessary budgetary resources to finance energy efficiency measures in multi-apartment buildings and will contribute to the acceleration of the Project.


The projects to be included in this operation are expected to generate about 40% of savings in heating consumption (with equivalent CO2 savings), will stimulate job creation during the renovation of buildings and contribute to tackle energy poverty. The EIB financing through long loan tenors and advantageous financial conditions will have a significant positive impact on the budgetary resources of Sector 2 also benefitting the citizens living in the municipality.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

This operation is expected to produce environmental benefits by supporting measures which reduce energy consumption and help mitigate climate change. The buildings to be rehabilitated are expected to have limited negative environmental impact during construction. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The operation will comply with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU.

The Promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable national and EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 2007/66/EC), which may include publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Commentaires

First sub-project under the ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN (2022-0181).

Documents liés
08/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN II

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Date de publication
8 Nov 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159229400
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220183
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Roumanie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Fiche technique
BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Projet apparenté
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN II

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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