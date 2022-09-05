BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II

The operation finances the renovation of multi-apartment buildings in Sector 2 municipality of Bucharest. The operation addresses the investment gap in the energy efficient renovation of multi-apartment buildings in Romania, a sector that is suffering from sub-optimal investment flows due to the presence of persistent market failures (asymmetric information and split incentives). Residential buildings represent about 33% of the final energy consumption in Romania, being the biggest consumer. The EIB involvement, including at origination stage through financing and technical advice, will provide to Sector 2 the necessary budgetary resources to finance energy efficiency measures in multi-apartment buildings and will contribute to the acceleration of the Project.





The projects to be included in this operation are expected to generate about 40% of savings in heating consumption (with equivalent CO2 savings), will stimulate job creation during the renovation of buildings and contribute to tackle energy poverty. The EIB financing through long loan tenors and advantageous financial conditions will have a significant positive impact on the budgetary resources of Sector 2 also benefitting the citizens living in the municipality.