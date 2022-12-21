AFREXIMBANK AFRICA HEALTH RESILIENCE FL

The proposed operation is a framework loan providing direct or through Financial Intermediaries, financing to SMEs manufacturing essential medicines and pharmaceuticals or to selected health care infrastructures in different African countries. The project is enabling access to safe, affordable and effective pharmaceutical treatments and essential health services to the underserved populations. Hence, project is expected to enhance inclusive growth and sustainable economic development in Africa and will leverage on the EU's external action, the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI Global Europe) and its Investment Framework. Likewise, the operation is in line with the EU's response Team Europe to the COVID-19 pandemic that aims at supporting partner countries in the fight against the pandemic's social and economic consequences. The proposed operation would address the priorities of the EU Sub-Saharan Africa Multi-Annual Indicative Programme 2021-2027, which among others call for deploying the EU Global Gateway strategy in Africa by strengthening economic integration at regional and continental levels. The project is expected to advance several SDGs.

This first EIB-intermediary loan in the life sciences and healthcare sectors in Africa, shall contribute to Afreximbank's diversification of funding sources and maturity profiles. The flexible terms offered by the Bank will strengthen Afreximbank's ability to support strategic sectors in the short and long runs.











