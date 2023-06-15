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WATER SUPPLY - PROVINCE OF LIMBURG II

Signature(s)

Montant
100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pays-Bas : 100 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 100 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
30/11/2023 : 100 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
22/06/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATER SUPPLY - PROVINCE OF LIMBURG II
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : la BEI signe un prêt de 100 millions d’EUR en faveur du réseau d’eau du Limbourg

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
31 mars 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/11/2023
20220177
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
WATER SUPPLY - PROVINCE OF LIMBURG II
NV WATERLEIDING MAATSCHAPPIJ LIMBURG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
EUR 225 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

This is part of the 2023-2027 investment programme on water supply infrastructure of Waterleiding Maatschappij Limburg (WML), a water supply company operating in the province of Limburg, in the Netherlands. The programme consists mainly of replacement and upgrading of drinking water production and distribution facilities.

The project consists of a a 5-year (2023-2027) investment programme that aims at upgrading drinking water supply and distribution networks in the service area of the promoter. It mainly concerns the replacement and upgrading of water production infrastructure, transmission mains and distribution network.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the 2023-2027 investment programme in the production and distribution facilities of WML, one of the 10 drinking water supply companies in the Netherlands. The programme consists mainly of renewal and extension of water treatment facilities and distribution networks and it will be to the benefit of over 1.1m inhabitants in the service area of the company. The project aims to maintain supply security in the context of climate change and maintain service quality at current high standards. The promoter is known from a previous project and has very good capacity. In particular, the investments will enable the promoter to increase water efficiency over the overall supply system and to better cope with more frequent and prolonged drought periods, a foreseen climate change impact within the service area. The project will contribute to mitigating market failures in the water supply sector by financing infrastructure, which generates positive environmental, public health and climate externalities that are not fully reflected in the applicable water tariffs in the Netherlands.


Dutch water companies in the Netherlands are currently facing significant challenges, WML like its peer companies will need to invest substantially in the coming years in order to replace aging infrastructure and to respond to climate changes. The new financing provided by the Bank will help the Company to finance this transition in a context of energy crisis. This is will be the second operation with WML, the presence of the Bank is expected to give a strong signal of the relevance of the project and crowd in other lenders. In addition to a moderate financial advantage, the financing will provide longer maturity than market standards and more flexibility on the drawdowns which is line with the long implementation of horizon of the project and the economic life of the assets financed.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The investment is geared toward securing a sustainable management of water supply and distribution, bringing about positive environmental impacts. The upgrading of the water distribution mains, production infrastructure and other network and process optimisation measures are examples of components with environmental/resource efficiency impacts. The promoter also has the intention to enhance water supply infrastructure resilience and address adaptation to climate change through this project. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC), and EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be/have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 juin 2023
30 novembre 2023
Documents liés
22/06/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATER SUPPLY - PROVINCE OF LIMBURG II
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : la BEI signe un prêt de 100 millions d’EUR en faveur du réseau d’eau du Limbourg

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATER SUPPLY - PROVINCE OF LIMBURG II
Date de publication
22 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168468814
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220177
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
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Related public register
22/06/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATER SUPPLY - PROVINCE OF LIMBURG II
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
WATER SUPPLY - PROVINCE OF LIMBURG II
Fiche technique
WATER SUPPLY - PROVINCE OF LIMBURG II
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : la BEI signe un prêt de 100 millions d’EUR en faveur du réseau d’eau du Limbourg

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : la BEI signe un prêt de 100 millions d’EUR en faveur du réseau d’eau du Limbourg
Autres liens
Related public register
22/06/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WATER SUPPLY - PROVINCE OF LIMBURG II

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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