SOLAR DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL

This operation will finance 100% Climate Action investments in solar photovoltaic schemes across Brazil, by providing a loan to the country's third largest private bank (Financial Intermediary) with a countrywide presence and adequate capabilities to implement the operations in Brazil's current challenging operating environment.

This operation will enable investments into renewable energy, leading to carbon emission and air pollution reductions by promoting additional renewable generation capacity. It is therefore strongly aligned with EU priorities in Brazil (particularly the Green Deal Team Europe Initiative for Brazil and its Sub-Initiative on Sustainable and Smart Cities) as well as with Brazil's Intended Nationally determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement, while addressing the existing failures of the energy market, namely negative environmental externalities and incomplete markets.

The EIB's financing offers both financial and non-financial benefits to the Financial Intermediary, including flexibility to choose at disbursement both the currency (EUR/USD) as well as between a fixed and variable interest rate. By financing only up to 50% of the underlying projects, the EIB's participation will help crowd in significant capital from the private sector, diversifying the counterpart's funding mix and channelling funds to investments into renewable energy production capacities.