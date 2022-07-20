SOLAR DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL

Fiche récapitulative
Intermediated framework loan to Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., one of the largest banks in the country, to finance solar energy investments.
By supporting investments into solar photovoltaic schemes, the project is expected to contribute to the EIB priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources, in line with the EIB Energy Lending Criteria and its Climate Action objectives. The operation is well aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and 13 (Climate Action).
This operation will finance 100% Climate Action investments in solar photovoltaic schemes across Brazil, by providing a loan to the country's third largest private bank (Financial Intermediary) with a countrywide presence and adequate capabilities to implement the operations in Brazil's current challenging operating environment.
This operation will enable investments into renewable energy, leading to carbon emission and air pollution reductions by promoting additional renewable generation capacity. It is therefore strongly aligned with EU priorities in Brazil (particularly the Green Deal Team Europe Initiative for Brazil and its Sub-Initiative on Sustainable and Smart Cities) as well as with Brazil's Intended Nationally determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement, while addressing the existing failures of the energy market, namely negative environmental externalities and incomplete markets.
The EIB's financing offers both financial and non-financial benefits to the Financial Intermediary, including flexibility to choose at disbursement both the currency (EUR/USD) as well as between a fixed and variable interest rate. By financing only up to 50% of the underlying projects, the EIB's participation will help crowd in significant capital from the private sector, diversifying the counterpart's funding mix and channelling funds to investments into renewable energy production capacities.
The operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting renewable energy investments in solar photovoltaic schemes that help mitigate climate change.
The financial intermediary will be required to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procurement procedures are carried out in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.