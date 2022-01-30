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SG PAN-EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Signature(s)

Montant
400 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 175 000 000 €
Italie : 175 000 000 €
Énergie : 400 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
19/10/2022 : 50 000 000 €
19/10/2022 : 175 000 000 €
19/10/2022 : 175 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
22/07/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SG PAN-EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 mai 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/10/2022
20220130
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SG PAN-EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),SOCIETE GENERALE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 400 million
EUR 800 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of an intermediated loan in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France and Italy, mainly, and in other EU countries.

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation, and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (mostly onshore wind and solar PV), mainly located in France and Italy (other EU countries not excluded). This operation contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives of climate action and environmental sustainability as well as to national and EU climate targets. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly.

Moreover, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, by facilitating the lending in the sector and by diversifying its financing sources. The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction of carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets efficiency and integration.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

This project is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary (FI) to be selected to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.

The Bank will require the FI to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Documents liés
22/07/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SG PAN-EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SG PAN-EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Date de publication
22 Jul 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
157037286
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220130
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Italie
Pays de l’UE
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
22/07/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SG PAN-EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SG PAN-EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Fiche technique
SG PAN-EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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