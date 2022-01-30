SG PAN-EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Fiche récapitulative
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
The project consists of an intermediated loan in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France and Italy, mainly, and in other EU countries.
This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation, and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
The project concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (mostly onshore wind and solar PV), mainly located in France and Italy (other EU countries not excluded). This operation contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives of climate action and environmental sustainability as well as to national and EU climate targets. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly.
Moreover, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, by facilitating the lending in the sector and by diversifying its financing sources. The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction of carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets efficiency and integration.
This project is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary (FI) to be selected to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.
The Bank will require the FI to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
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