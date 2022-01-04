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OVH EUROPEAN CLOUD EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 9 000 000 €
Allemagne : 16 000 000 €
France : 175 000 000 €
Services : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
8/11/2022 : 9 000 000 €
8/11/2022 : 16 000 000 €
8/11/2022 : 175 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OVH EUROPEAN CLOUD EXPANSION
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI soutient le développement du leader européen du cloud OVHcloud avec un prêt de 200 millions d'euros destiné à ses investissements en Europe

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
30 novembre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 08/11/2022
20220104
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
OVH EUROPEAN CLOUD EXPANSION
OVH GROUPE SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
EUR 510 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project is composed of different components, that enable the company's growth and European expansion strategy. The key investments concern the increase of server capacity, complemented by investments for the construction of several new data centre facilities, either at existing or new sites, in order to also support the geographic expansion. Furthermore, the project includes software and hardware research and development (R&D) to expand the range of services. The main location of these investments is France, complemented by Germany and Poland to further grow the business inside Europe.

The investments in the expansion and the capacity increase will allow the company to grow the business by adding more hardware into existing sites and through a geographic expansion within Europe. As those data centres are located in Europe and are operated by a European company, they provide a good GDPR-compliant alternative to the large non-European service providers for European autonomy, by the strengthening of a European data centre operator.

Additionnalité et impact

The project contributes to the policy objectives of Innovation and Digitalisation by supporting innovation enabling digital infrastructure. It concerns investments in the modernisation and construction of data centers and servers. The project addresses a market failure of under investment in secure data centres that can guarantee data sovereignty for Europe and it will accelerate the deployment of innovative and secure digital technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and faster and safe access to information and innovative digital services. These benefits are not fully captured by the project.


The operation is aligned with the Bank's public policy goal "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital".

 

EIB's loan provides a highly flexible financial product to allow the client to finance its planned investments to fuel its geographical expansion and capacity increase.


Furthermore, by allowing the client to diversify its financing sources in the current market environment, the EIB sends the market a strong message of support for the counterparty and the project.



Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Investments for the construction of data centres might fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. As the project represents a mixture of greenfield deployments and upgrades of existing facilities, therefore the appropriate level of required environmental approvals will be assessed for the different cases during the project appraisal stage.

The promoter is a publicly listed company operating in the Telecom sector, which is exempted from public procurement requirements. The procedures applied will be verified in detail during the appraisal.

Documents liés
13/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OVH EUROPEAN CLOUD EXPANSION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI soutient le développement du leader européen du cloud OVHcloud avec un prêt de 200 millions d'euros destiné à ses investissements en Europe

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OVH EUROPEAN CLOUD EXPANSION
Date de publication
13 Dec 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
158211186
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220104
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Allemagne
Pologne
Disponible au public
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Related public register
13/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OVH EUROPEAN CLOUD EXPANSION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
OVH EUROPEAN CLOUD EXPANSION
Fiche technique
OVH EUROPEAN CLOUD EXPANSION
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI soutient le développement du leader européen du cloud OVHcloud avec un prêt de 200 millions d'euros destiné à ses investissements en Europe

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Communiqués associés
France : la BEI soutient le développement du leader européen du cloud OVHcloud avec un prêt de 200 millions d'euros destiné à ses investissements en Europe
Autres liens
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OVH EUROPEAN CLOUD EXPANSION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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