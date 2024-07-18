HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENTS IV

The project supports the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health). The project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of services provided by hospitals and other healthcare facilities and the large health externalities they generate. Furthermore, strategic investments in the health care sector have been shown to yield long-term health benefits, as well as economic and social returns on investment that far exceed potential private returns. A healthier population also adds to lower carbon footprint stemming from the health sector. The project is expected to generate a range of economic and social benefits. The project aims to provide higher quality and range of healthcare services. Furthermore, new hospital set-up to provide highly specialised and innovative health care services will increase access to the latest practical achievements of medicine for the population of the region. The project also supports the increased quality of medical education.

The financing, particularly as it foresees tailored disbursement terms that can be matched with the project outflows during the construction period, as well as the favourable repayment terms are the main elements of financial contribution offered by the EIB.