FGV SUSTAINABLE RAIL INFRA & ROLLING STOCK FL

The operation will provide financial support for the implementation of the actions foreseen in the regional strategy for sustainable mobility for the period 2018-2030, the regional Climate Strategy and in the sustainable urban mobility plans of the cities of Valencia and Alicante-Elche. These plans are going to be extensively supported by the European Commission through the ERDF for 2021-2027 and Next Generation EU grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) which EIB financing will be complementing.

The potential schemes to be financed under this FL will contribute to upgrading, modernizing and expanding the existing public transport infrastructure and purchasing new rolling stock as well as improving the coverage, quality, security and accessibility of the public transport services, thus favouring the use of public transport and promoting intermodality and modal transfer away from private cars.

As a result, the investments to be financed should contribute to the strategic objectives related to sustainable urban and regional transport and climate change mitigation. The schemes are expected to address market failures through: (a) supporting the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes, reducing the related negative road transport externalities, (b) generating positive externalities through improved accessibility to services and employment by providing a more efficient and affordable alternative for urban mobility needs and (c) improving the efficiency of the

transport network and optimizing the use of public goods thus bringing benefits in terms of time and cost savings and less traffic congestion.

The favourable conditions of EIB financing will help to improve the suboptimal investment situation in sustainable railway in Comunidad Valenciana. Financial costs will be optimised and spanned over a longer time thanks to the long availability, tenor and grace period of EIB loan, aligned to the implementation and economic life of the project. The main outcomes of EIB financing will be the increase of the average life of debt of Comunidad Valenciana and the catalytic effect for the absorption of EU funds, a key driver for the post-pandemic economic recovery.







