DANIELI RDI AND AMT INVESTMENTS

The project comprises investments in equipment for the promoter's special steels plant covering mainly innovative first-of-a-kind commercial scale breakthrough technologies, circular economy investments and investments in RDI activities. The project will lead to an improved environmental footprint of the promoter's steel manufacturing and to the dissemination of innovative and more sustainable steel manufacturing equipment and plants. The financing of this project addresses market failures by supporting innovation, through research and development activities, the deployment of advanced manufacturing technology and the implementation of first-of-a-kind commercial scale breakthrough technologies.

The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable volume. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base. The proposed loan from the EIB, a stable anchor financier, is key to attracting other financiers such as NPBs and other MDBs.