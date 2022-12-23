EASY CHARGER SPAIN (FM)

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project will finance an Electrical Vehicle (EV) interurban charging network, consisting of fast and super fast chargers located in the Spanish highways and major roads network (mostly Trans-European Networks - TEN-T), thus contributing to accelerate the EV adoption curve.
The project will accelerate the electrification of road transport in Spain and thus prevent the emission of more than 0.9million tn of CO2 for the period 2022-2031. It will therefore contribute to achieve EU policy objectives, such as decarbonisation, sustainable transport and TEN-T infrastructure development, in line with the European Commission's sustainable transport and low-emission mobility policies.
The project contributes to the EIB's objective of sustainable transport, decarbonisation and the development of Trans-European Transport Network ("TEN-T) infrastructure, thereby supporting EU policy objectives. The project is fully aligned with the European Commission sustainable transport and low-emission mobility policies.
Road vehicles account for three quarters of all transport emissions, and it will not be possible to reach the EU target of carbon neutrality by 2050 without a fundamental shift to electromobility in the roads sector. However, less than 1% of the road fleet is currently electrically powered and the lack of a comprehensive network of Electric Vehicle Charging Points is a significant factor in this market failure.
Electrification of road transport generates positive externalities from reductions in emissions. The project tackles the 'first-mover' penalty resulting from the interdependency between the market for Electric Vehicles and completion of a comprehensive charging infrastructure network. The project will contribute:
1. to reducing the negative environmental externalities of road transport and
2. to developing the market for the deployment of alternative fuel vehicles and associated infrastructure.
The EIB contribution makes a difference to the borrower as it will partially finance the deployment of the infrastructure, providing a fixed rate financing for a long tenor not easy available in the market. The Borrower also benefits from the possibility of blending EIB's financing with the alternative fuel facility offered by the European Commission.
The connections between the EV charging stations and the medium and low voltage power grid may fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment impact assessment (EIA) directive. The EIB will require in those cases to be informed of the screening decision issued by the Competent Authority.
The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.