FAURECIA - HYDROGEN MOBILITY

The project concerns the promoter's investments in in the fields of hydrogen and fuel cells technologies, for vehicle electrification and decarbonisation, and technologies for the automation and increased safety of passenger car. It will create the conditions for their accelerated and wider market adoption. It will contribute to further knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion through collaborations with industry and academia and patenting, will support the development of a relevant ecosystem of technology companies and the necessary skills also through reskilling and upskilling of existing employees. The investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective; a part of them contribute to EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective and to the EU's economic, social and territorial Cohesion policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative hydrogen fuel cell and vehicle automation and driver monitoring technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive environmental, safety and knowledge externalities generation.





The promoter's R&D capability, its strong focus on innovation and sustainability, its technology edge, industrialisation capability and strong ecosystem of partners, along with its experienced management will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental, safety and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.





EIB's involvement provides a highly flexible financial product to the client allowing access to the liquidity needed for the relevant capex investments required for hydrogen technologies investments and ADAS.





By allowing the client to diversify its sources of funding and consolidate its liquidity position in the current context, the EIB loan sends a strong message of support to the Counterpart in the market. the EIB loan is expecting to play a catalyst effect on both the debt and the equity market. in light of the investments needed the loan is expected to be drawn at signature.





The Bank's technical contribution and advice is explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.







