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CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL

Signature(s)

Montant
400 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 400 000 000 €
Énergie : 400 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
28/10/2022 : 400 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
20/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Communiqués associés
France : Transition énergétique - la Caisse d’Epargne CEPAC signe un partenariat d’envergure avec la BEI

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
5 septembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/10/2022
20220018
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
CAISSE D'EPARGNE CEPAC
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 400 million
EUR 800 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of a framework loan (FL) to support small to mid-sized renewable energy investments in France, such as onshore wind, photovoltaic, including some geothermal, hydro, biomass and waste treatment/biogas projects.

The aim is to facilitate investments that support national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation. As such, the project contributes to EU energy objectives, notably to make energy sustainable, secure and affordable.

Additionnalité et impact

Despite a strong increase in recent years, installed electricity generation capacity from renewable sources in France remains below national targets, leading to a sub-optimal investment situation in this crucial sector in the fight against climate change. The Project will contribute to the timely deployment in the next years of renewable energy production capacity in France, which will be key to meet the mid/long term national and EU energy objectives. The Project will also support the EIB's priority lending objectives concerning renewable energy and will contribute fully towards the Bank's climate action objectives.


EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to BPCE, a well-known intermediary of EIB's support to the renewable energy sector in France. The funds will be intermediated through BPCE group's regional network, Caisse d'Epargne Provence-Alpes-Corse ("CEPAC"). CEPAC will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.


The schemes will produce electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind) and thereby contribute to the EIB's priority of supporting transition to a low carbon, environmentally friendly and climate resilient economy. 


Based on the pipeline provided, around 85% of the financing volume will be invested in cohesion priority regions.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

This operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of CEPAC to comply with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as with the EIB's public disclosure policy, that aims to give public access to environmental information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
7 septembre 2022
28 octobre 2022
Documents liés
20/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : Transition énergétique - la Caisse d’Epargne CEPAC signe un partenariat d’envergure avec la BEI

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Date de publication
20 Sep 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
157710433
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220018
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
Date de publication
20 Oct 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
167953905
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220018
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
Date de publication
20 Oct 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
167960534
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220018
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
Date de publication
20 Oct 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
167966346
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220018
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
Date de publication
20 Oct 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
167963730
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220018
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
Date de publication
20 Oct 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169457510
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220018
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Date de publication
20 Oct 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
167953289
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220018
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
20/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Fiche technique
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Communiqués associés
France : Transition énergétique - la Caisse d’Epargne CEPAC signe un partenariat d’envergure avec la BEI

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
France : Transition énergétique - la Caisse d’Epargne CEPAC signe un partenariat d’envergure avec la BEI
Autres liens
Related public register
20/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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