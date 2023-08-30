UESTRA HANNOVER URBAN TRANSPORT GREEN LOAN

The project will secure and enhance the performance of Hannover's public transport system.

The renewal of the light train fleet will improve capacity, performance and reliability of the track based system, which is the backbone of the public transport system in Hannover and the surrounding area.

The introduction of electric buses substituting diesel ones will significantly improve the performance of the bus fleet in terms of pollutants and GHG emissions.

Both investments will help promote sustainable mobility and contribute to the achievement of social, environmental and climate action goals.





The Bank's unsecured loan will be a major cornerstone of the financing for the borrower's substantial overall investment programme over the next 5 to 10 years, which goes beyond the current project and will require a substantial amount of debt financing. The maturity of the Bank's loan is expected to extend beyond the borrower's current Public Service Contract and will thus provide a much-needed basis for the stability of the financing model. The Bank will co-finance the project alongside commercial banks (partially backed by KfW) and national and regional grants. This financing combination will be highly beneficial not only for the project itself but also indirectly for the borrower's overall investment programme. Furthermore, the loan will be the borrower's first Green Loan under its new dedicated framework.