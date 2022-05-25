COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI

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The project will finance the promoter's expenditures in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) targeting healthcare system digitalisation. In particular, investments concern software for digitalisation in medical care, individual health management and interoperability aimed at improving the user experience and developing state-of-the-art technologies in the field, including improving cyber-security for medical data.
This RDI project would lead to improved cost savings and effectiveness in medical diagnosis and treatment and, as such, address an unmet medical need in a growing population, while preserving and cultivating highly skilled jobs.
The project concerns digital health. Digital health is a broad concept that includes solutions for telemedicine and teleconsultation, remote monitoring, connected devices, digital health platforms and health apps. The concept also covers the related health data analysis and application in systems based on big data, for instance for epidemiological research and AI-enabled diagnosis support. The current project will develop solutions related but not limited to telemedicine and teleconsultation, and digital health platforms for the management of hospitals and medical practices with a significant socio-economic impact. Digitisation is crucial to EU's competitiveness, where EU is aiming to catch-up with other regions of the World. This Project would further aid to accelerate adoption of digital technologies in the EU, related to healthcare and digital innovation. As such, through the financing of this Project aiming to facilitate increased investments in digital innovation the EIB is helping to bridge the digital gap between EU and US, e.g., and the digital divide within EU.
The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU. This aspect will be further assessed during the project appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU public procurement rules or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be informed accordingly and the promoter will be required to apply those rules.
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