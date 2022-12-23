Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

ASJA WIND REPOWERING AND NEW PROJECTS

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 50 000 000 €
Énergie : 50 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
23/12/2022 : 50 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ASJA WIND REPOWERING AND NEW PROJECTS
Communiqués associés
Italie : InvestEU - la BEI accorde 50 millions d’EUR à Asja Ambiente Italia pour la construction d’installations éoliennes et photovoltaïques en Basilicate, en Campanie, en Sardaigne et en Sicile
Projet apparenté
GREEN DEVELOPER FINANCING PROGRAMME

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 janvier 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 23/12/2022
20210653
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ASJA WIND REPOWERING AND NEW PROJECTS
ASJA AMBIENTE ITALIA SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
EUR 231 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Financing a number of new wind and solar photovoltaic farms and repowering one existing wind farm in cohesion regions in Italy.

The loan will support the development of renewable energy projects in Italy, contributing to renewable energy targets in the country and consequently in the European Union.

Additionnalité et impact

The project supports the Bank's renewable energy and climate objectives. The schemes will produce electricity from low carbon sources (onshore wind and solar PV) and thereby contribute to the EIB's priority of supporting transition to a low carbon, environmentally friendly and climate resilient economy. Low carbon power projects reduce carbon and air pollution externalities. Therefore the financing contributes to Italy 2030 decarbonisation goals and to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action and environmental sustainability (transversal). The RE projects will benefit from market-based instruments, and thereby will contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects.


The onshore wind and solar PV farms are expected to generate a social benefit on a generation-weighted portfolio basis by generating electricity at a cost (on a levelised cost of energy basis or LCOE) below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Italy.


The project is supported by a good governance system and strong project management capabilities. This operation will provide critical funding at longer term to accelerate the development of Asja Ambiente Italia SpA, its RE projects, and importantly diversify its funding sources and crowd-in other co-financiers. 


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The investments will generate environmental benefits in terms of reduction of air pollutants and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, ultimately helping to mitigate climate change. They are expected to have limited social and environmental impacts and any such impact is expected to be mitigated. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the promoter to ensure compliance with the national and European legislation.

The majority of the schemes are expected to be developed by private entities/promoters that are not subject to EU Procurement Directives. For those schemes where public procedures would apply, the Promoter will be required to confirm that procurement is carried out in line with the requirements for public sector projects under the relevant national and EU legislation.

Documents liés
11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ASJA WIND REPOWERING AND NEW PROJECTS
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
GREEN DEVELOPER FINANCING PROGRAMME
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : InvestEU - la BEI accorde 50 millions d’EUR à Asja Ambiente Italia pour la construction d’installations éoliennes et photovoltaïques en Basilicate, en Campanie, en Sardaigne et en Sicile

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ASJA WIND REPOWERING AND NEW PROJECTS
Date de publication
11 Jan 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
161186937
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210653
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ASJA WIND REPOWERING AND NEW PROJECTS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ASJA WIND REPOWERING AND NEW PROJECTS
Fiche technique
ASJA WIND REPOWERING AND NEW PROJECTS
Communiqués associés
Italie : InvestEU - la BEI accorde 50 millions d’EUR à Asja Ambiente Italia pour la construction d’installations éoliennes et photovoltaïques en Basilicate, en Campanie, en Sardaigne et en Sicile
Projet apparenté
GREEN DEVELOPER FINANCING PROGRAMME

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : InvestEU - la BEI accorde 50 millions d’EUR à Asja Ambiente Italia pour la construction d’installations éoliennes et photovoltaïques en Basilicate, en Campanie, en Sardaigne et en Sicile
Autres liens
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ASJA WIND REPOWERING AND NEW PROJECTS
Projet apparenté
GREEN DEVELOPER FINANCING PROGRAMME

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes