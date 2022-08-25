GREEN SUSTAINABLE INDUSTRY - GSI

The proposed project under the framework loan contributes to the policy objective ''Innovation, Digital and Human Capital'' by financing environmental pollution abatement, decarbonisation, and resource and energy efficiency technologies for application in the industrial sector in Egypt. The project is strategically aligned with the '' Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) Global Europe'' under the priority area ''Green Transition''. The project is consistent with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (3,6,8,9 and 12) and supports the National Climate Change Strategy to 2050, including Egypt's ''Green Vision 2030''.





The project leads to the deployment of technologies that reduce the negative externalities associated with pollution and CO2 emissions from the industrial sectors in Egypt, such as adverse health outcomes and environmental damage. The provision of concessional financing and the screening of investments will help address the sub-optimal investment situation for deploying these technologies and reduce information asymmetries. It will also send a positive signal to other investors, incentivising them to finance the transition to green and sustainable industries in Egypt.





The EIB provides a flexible financing instrument for investment priorities with long-term maturity covering the entire economic life of assets. The Bank has also helped define the project's scope, eligibility, and other qualifying criteria, including measures to promote gender diversity and draft the terms of reference for preparatory and implementation Technical Assistance. The Bank is in the lead for ensuring EU/NIP grant co-financing.