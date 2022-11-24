CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE

The project addresses a sub-optimal investment situation in public higher education infrastructure in France. The project will improve Ecole Polytechnique's educational and research infrastructure and will enable the promoter to train up to 20% more students in STEM fields and to increase the number of research staff by up to 30%.





The project will also lead to significant energy savings through the renovation of outdated buildings.





The EIB financing will allow for a more sizeable investment plan to be undertaken in a shorter time frame than would otherwise be the case.