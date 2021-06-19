EXEVIR (COVID-19) (IDFF)

The project supports the development of a novel COVID-19 therapeutic. The EIB quasi-equity financing provides stable long-term funding to an early stage Belgium-based SME, tailored to the specific needs of the project at crucial milestones. The financing of this project addresses market failures of constrained and very costly access to finance of small SMEs as well as of financial markets in RDI - in this specific case, in biopharma. These failures are caused in part by information asymmetries associated with the inherent uncertainties of RDI activities, which result in high screening and monitoring costs. Other factors are the misalignment of incentives, lack of collateral and/or lack of track record.





Through the support from the InnovFin Infectious Diseases Finance Facility (IDFF), the operation addresses the acute needs of a financially under-served early stage Company aiming to develop an innovative COVID-19 therapeutic, an area of high unmet medical need. The contribution to EU policy is therefore significant.





The EIB's contribution is notable on both the financial and non-financial sides. The EIB support under InnovFin IDFF ensures that the Bank can support the Company at a very early stage and catalyse further financing, and thus innovation, highly skilled employment and growth efforts. The EIB financing is also expected to have a strong signalling effect for crowding in further investors. Structuring the financing as venture debt caters to the needs of this early stage Company and takes into account expected future cash flows. The EIB also provides added value in terms of financial structuring expertise, in addition to the technical contribution and advice.