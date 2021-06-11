ROMANIA PUBLIC SECTOR COVID-19 RESPONSE II

The operation will finance the rehabilitation, extension and/or refurbishing of 28 hospitals and medical facilities across Romania. These investments are designed to strengthen the Romanian healthcare sector and to improve the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and enhance preparedness in terms of future similar threats. The Project generates positive externalities through the provision of health services that benefit society and the broader economy. This operation is part of the EIB Group's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The implementation of the Project is expected to generate additional benefits for the citizens, particularly in respect of ensuring access to sustainable medical services in the longer term, ensuring safer working conditions for medical staff, increased quality of care and improved patients' safety. The Bank's financial contribution through long term financing at more affordable rates than available in the market is expected provide an important budgetary support allowing Romania to significantly enhance its immediate response in the fight with COVID-19 pandemic and to strengthen the national response capacity against possible future pandemic threats.