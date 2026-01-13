GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS

The project will finance the purchase of 38 new trams, each 44 metres long, to improve public transport services in the Grenoble Metropolitan Area. These trams will replace the ageing Tramway Français Standard (TFS) vehicles, which are reaching the end of their service life and currently operate on the existing tram network.

The project is part of the promoter's strategy for sustainable transport, as set out in its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan. It supports the objective of reducing the share of private car use in favour of public and active transport. The project is therefore consistent with the European Union's strategy under the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. It also contributes to the EIB's policy goals of sustainable cities and regions, climate action and environmental protection. The project is aligned with the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap 2021–2025, as amended, and with the Transport Lending Policy.