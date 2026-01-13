GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project will finance the purchase of 38 new trams, each 44 metres long, to improve public transport services in the Grenoble Metropolitan Area. These trams will replace the ageing Tramway Français Standard (TFS) vehicles, which are reaching the end of their service life and currently operate on the existing tram network.
The project is part of the promoter's strategy for sustainable transport, as set out in its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan. It supports the objective of reducing the share of private car use in favour of public and active transport. The project is therefore consistent with the European Union's strategy under the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. It also contributes to the EIB's policy goals of sustainable cities and regions, climate action and environmental protection. The project is aligned with the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap 2021–2025, as amended, and with the Transport Lending Policy.
The Project is in line with the EU's strategy outlined in the European Green Deal and in the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. It contributes significantly to the EIB's policy objectives of sustainable cities and regions, climate action and environmental protection and is aligned with the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 and Transport Lending Policy. It will address sector specific market failures and will result in economic, social and environmental benefits. The long maturity duration, the cost of financing and the capacity to have a grace period are the value-added of EIB financial contribution to this project.
The manufacturing of the new rolling stock does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), because it is not listed in the annexes of the directive. Therefore, no EIA is required for the tram rolling stock. Arrangements for scrapping the replaced rolling stock will be assessed further during appraisal. By increasing the modal share of public transport, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact and will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.