WARSAW SUSTAINABLE WATER AND WASTEWATER NETWORK

The project covers various investments relating to the development and modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure in the City of Warsaw. The project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without EIB's intervention in the form of longer term financing.

The EIB financing is structured to adequately address the Borrower's financing needs for the project, will accelerate its implementation and enable the Borrower to effectively absorb the available EU funding. It will also help the Borrower to strengthen its funding sources.



