FLUVIUS ENERGY TRANSITION INFRA

The Programme foresees the deployment of electricity network infrastructure to enable the energy transition. The Programme will support improved quality of service, reliability and security of supply that have public good attributes. The electricity network investments will contribute to addressing a number of market failures, allowing for the integration of renewable energy, which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities, and enabling increased electrification of the economy (transport, industry etc.). The Programme will contribute to achieving Belgium's 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid infrastructure in Europe is considered eligible for climate change mitigation. The Programme is expected to deliver very good economic benefits and very good social benefits. The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.





EIB's financing, at competitive and flexible terms for such long term senior lending, approved at the start of a more challenging regulatory period, is important in terms of diversification of funding sources and sends a strong signal to the capital markets on the confidence of the Bank in Fluvius and its contribution to the energy transition.







