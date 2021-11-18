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VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4

Signature(s)

Montant
74 250 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 74 250 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 74 250 000 €
Date(s) de signature
16/02/2022 : 74 250 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4 - Links to EIA reports
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4
Communiqués associés
Italie : Infrastructures - l’émission obligataire Viveracqua Hydrobond 2022, quatrième de sa série, lève 148,5 millions d’EUR

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
18 novembre 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/02/2022
20210499
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4
VIVERACQUA SCARL
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 74 million
EUR 350 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

Project to support small to medium water utilities through innovative structured financing in the Italian region of Veneto.

The project regards the 2021-2024 water and wastewater investment programme of six operators in the Veneto Region in Italy. The investment programmes of the operators are based on Master Plans agreed by the operators with the local regulator. The investment requirements, including mainly water treatment, distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, are aimed at the upkeep of efficient and sustainable water and wastewater services and compliance with the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EEC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as embodied in the National legislation and the Regional Water Resources Protections Plans.

Additionnalité et impact

The project supports investments in wastewater infrastructure by various utilities providing Integrated Water Services in the Veneto Region, Italy. It ensures compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improves the coverage and quality of water and wastewater services. The project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. It addresses a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved quality of recipient waters and reduced greenhouse gas emissions from wastewater infrastructure. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. Furthermore, the project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy and provides long-term finance at attractive terms compared to commercial banking funding, through an innovative product (securitisation of a mini-bonds), fostering the creation of a an alternative way to access traditional EIB financing. EIB's participation as an anchor investor facilitates the crowding-in of other investors and positively impacts the utilities' stability and diversification of their source of financing. 

 

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The investments are expected to have positive net environmental and social impacts, considering their focus on compliance with amongst others the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, and their contributions to resource efficiency from efficiency improvements. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the utility companies to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
15/12/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4 - Links to EIA reports
01/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : Infrastructures - l’émission obligataire Viveracqua Hydrobond 2022, quatrième de sa série, lève 148,5 millions d’EUR

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4 - Links to EIA reports
Date de publication
15 Dec 2021
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
152039647
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210499
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4
Date de publication
1 Feb 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
151923249
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210499
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4 - Links to EIA reports
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4
Fiche technique
VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4
Communiqués associés
Italie : Infrastructures - l’émission obligataire Viveracqua Hydrobond 2022, quatrième de sa série, lève 148,5 millions d’EUR

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : Infrastructures - l’émission obligataire Viveracqua Hydrobond 2022, quatrième de sa série, lève 148,5 millions d’EUR
Autres liens
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4 - Links to EIA reports
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 4

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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